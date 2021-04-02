Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires Shares of 50 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,701 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:TTD opened at $658.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $759.83 and a 200 day moving average of $740.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.63, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.50 and a 1-year high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.
In other The Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total value of $260,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at $59,003,618.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total value of $1,357,158.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,323,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,009 shares of company stock valued at $194,901,911 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on TTD. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Macquarie lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson raised The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $782.15.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
