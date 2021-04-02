Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires Shares of 50 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,701 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $658.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $759.83 and a 200 day moving average of $740.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.63, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.50 and a 1-year high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total value of $260,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at $59,003,618.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total value of $1,357,158.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,323,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,009 shares of company stock valued at $194,901,911 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTD. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Macquarie lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson raised The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $782.15.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

