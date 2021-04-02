Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires New Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.32.

Marriott International stock opened at $148.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 279.76 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,241.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Insiders sold a total of 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

