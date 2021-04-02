SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.77.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $41,647.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,249.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $1,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,105,381 shares in the company, valued at $62,619,833.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,952 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,148. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,572,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,662,000 after purchasing an additional 765,625 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 127.8% in the third quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,806,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,195,000 after buying an additional 2,696,992 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,933,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,955,000 after buying an additional 570,702 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,455,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,494,000 after buying an additional 77,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,366,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,775,000 after buying an additional 242,507 shares during the period.

Shares of SAIL traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.51. The company had a trading volume of 986,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,298. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,245.75 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.45. SailPoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. On average, research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

