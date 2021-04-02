Safran SA (EPA:SAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Safran SA (EPA:SAF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €112.83 ($132.75).

SAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of EPA:SAF opened at €119.66 ($140.78) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €115.87 and a 200 day moving average price of €108.82. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

