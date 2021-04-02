saffron.finance (SFI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9.13 Million

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. saffron.finance has a total market capitalization of $163.89 million and $9.13 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, saffron.finance has traded up 45.3% against the dollar. One saffron.finance token can currently be bought for $1,971.23 or 0.03335438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00066786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.00280042 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006868 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $449.31 or 0.00760253 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00091068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00029311 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010125 BTC.

saffron.finance Token Profile

saffron.finance’s total supply is 89,821 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,140 tokens. The official message board for saffron.finance is medium.com/saffron-finance

saffron.finance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as saffron.finance directly using U.S. dollars.

