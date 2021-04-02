Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of VDC opened at $177.72 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $133.31 and a twelve month high of $180.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.16 and a 200-day moving average of $169.89.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

