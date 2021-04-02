Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,148,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,516,000 after acquiring an additional 49,557 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,858,000 after acquiring an additional 159,321 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,178,000 after acquiring an additional 300,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

ED stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

ED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.35.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

