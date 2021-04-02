Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,098,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 86,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 28,457 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 145,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 134,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 20,697 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TOTL opened at $48.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.12. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $49.92.

