Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021 // Comments off

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,098,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 86,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 28,457 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 145,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 134,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 20,697 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TOTL opened at $48.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.12. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $49.92.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.