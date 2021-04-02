Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Invests $51,000 in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FT opened at $7.49 on Friday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

