Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 616 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,158 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,509 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,699,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,001,000 after buying an additional 2,305,113 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,905,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $195.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

