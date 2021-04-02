Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Buys New Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

SPB opened at $86.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.13. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $87.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

