Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 262 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 848.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $213,000.

NYSEARCA JKG opened at $254.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.71. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $126.19 and a 1 year high of $255.50.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

