Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives $58.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.63.

A number of analysts have commented on RHP shares. Raymond James downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

NYSE RHP traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.85. 194,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,208. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.22.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The business had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 16,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.