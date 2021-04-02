Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rush Street Interactive LP is an online casino and sports betting gaming companies principally in the United States. Rush Street Interactive LP, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc., is based in CHICAGO. “

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RSI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.71.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.86.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $101,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino wagering, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rush Street Interactive (RSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.