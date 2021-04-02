Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale raised Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Mail from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYMY opened at $13.43 on Friday. Royal Mail has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.89.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

