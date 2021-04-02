Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 685 ($8.95) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RMG. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Royal Mail to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Royal Mail to GBX 635 ($8.30) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 417.20 ($5.45).

RMG opened at GBX 485.30 ($6.34) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 483.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 352.21. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of GBX 123.52 ($1.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 531.20 ($6.94). The company has a market capitalization of £4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $7.50. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is 3.41%.

In other Royal Mail news, insider Keith Williams purchased 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 466 ($6.09) per share, with a total value of £31,688 ($41,400.57).

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

