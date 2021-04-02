Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) to Outperform

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.45.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $8.39.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.