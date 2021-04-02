Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSMT opened at $3.40 on Friday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $212.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.64). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $273,000.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

