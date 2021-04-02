Royal Bank of Canada Raises Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Price Target to $6.00

Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Aimia from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Get Aimia alerts:

Shares of AIMFF stock opened at $4.22 on Monday. Aimia has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.41.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Investments and Holdings, and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.