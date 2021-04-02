Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $45.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UDR. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of UDR opened at $44.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.82, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.35. UDR has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $46.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,560,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Insiders sold 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,328,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in UDR by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth $104,584,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in UDR by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,329,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,808,000 after purchasing an additional 900,483 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in UDR by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,943,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,695,000 after purchasing an additional 873,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in UDR by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,091,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,194,000 after purchasing an additional 832,313 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.