Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $367.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $480.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $384.86.

Get Roku alerts:

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $331.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $383.58 and its 200 day moving average is $314.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku has a 12 month low of $79.38 and a 12 month high of $486.72. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of -395.12 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.01, for a total value of $105,267.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,267.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 795,515 shares of company stock worth $307,562,427 in the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth $878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.