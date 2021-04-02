Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 131.05% from the company’s previous close.

RKH stock opened at GBX 10.82 ($0.14) on Wednesday. Rockhopper Exploration has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.77 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 12.50 ($0.16). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of £49.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

