Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 131.05% from the company’s previous close.
RKH stock opened at GBX 10.82 ($0.14) on Wednesday. Rockhopper Exploration has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.77 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 12.50 ($0.16). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of £49.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21.
Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile
Recommended Story: Cost of Equity
Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.