Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Holdings Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RKT. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a current ratio of 28.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.57. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RKT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

