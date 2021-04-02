Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5,361.04

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,361.04 ($70.04) and traded as high as GBX 5,625 ($73.49). Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at GBX 5,550 ($72.51), with a volume of 2,408,776 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,090 ($66.50) to GBX 5,740 ($74.99) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,590 ($73.03).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,882.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,363.83. The stock has a market cap of £88.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 288.63 ($3.77) per share. This represents a yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.64%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total value of £297.30 ($388.42).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

