RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Bought by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in RingCentral by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.71, for a total transaction of $930,627.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,027,254.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total value of $137,977.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,277,624.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,099 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,450. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price objective on RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.52.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $305.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $357.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.97 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.99 and a 1 year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. On average, research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

