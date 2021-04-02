RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $432.52.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

NYSE:RNG opened at $305.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $357.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.04. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.97 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral has a one year low of $194.99 and a one year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.84, for a total value of $146,242.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,660.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.87, for a total value of $823,060.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,321 shares in the company, valued at $26,402,289.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,099 shares of company stock worth $28,410,450. 11.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter valued at $1,593,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $19,233,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 21.0% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

