Rhumbline Advisers Trims Position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,514 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of ChannelAdvisor worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 7.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 12.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 6.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $8,842,128.75. Also, Director Timothy Buckley sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,424 shares of company stock worth $10,124,648 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

Shares of ECOM opened at $24.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $28.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.56 million, a P/E ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.99.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.97 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

