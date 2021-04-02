Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Watford were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTRE. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Watford in the fourth quarter worth about $29,069,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watford during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,573,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watford by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,054,000 after purchasing an additional 291,989 shares in the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Watford during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,200,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its stake in shares of Watford by 33.6% during the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 303,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 76,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Arch Capital Group Ltd. sold 460,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $15,971,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WTRE opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $690.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average of $33.54. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $36.79.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $227.68 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watford Holdings Ltd. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

