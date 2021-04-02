Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Triple-S Management worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Triple-S Management by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,208,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,150,000 after buying an additional 38,293 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Triple-S Management by 269.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,688,000 after buying an additional 354,665 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Triple-S Management by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 21,888 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Triple-S Management during the 3rd quarter worth $1,059,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Triple-S Management by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Triple-S Management stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $615.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Triple-S Management Co. has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $28.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.56.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $969.76 million during the quarter. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

