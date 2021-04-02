Rhumbline Advisers Has $860,000 Stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,614 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in QAD were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QAD by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after buying an additional 10,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in QAD by 30.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,591,000 after buying an additional 250,218 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in QAD by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 274,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,355,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in QAD by 53.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 33,463 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in QAD by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 10,880 shares during the period. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QADA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Sidoti raised QAD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

NASDAQ QADA opened at $70.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 437.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.52 and its 200-day moving average is $57.62. QAD Inc. has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $76.11.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that QAD Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

