Rhumbline Advisers Has $802,000 Position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,346 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 25,903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,153,000 after buying an additional 24,276 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 544,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,704,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $37,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,109.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

