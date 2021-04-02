Rhumbline Advisers Buys 4,258 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Waterstone Financial worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 31,827 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,127 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,837,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,589,000 after acquiring an additional 21,827 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 6,157 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $120,369.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 2,500 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $51,525.00. Insiders sold a total of 22,054 shares of company stock worth $450,971 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSBF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29. The firm has a market cap of $518.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.25. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $21.41.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.70 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.39%.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

