Rhumbline Advisers Buys 2,611 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Camden National were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Camden National during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Camden National in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 77,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,623,000 after acquiring an additional 41,682 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC opened at $48.03 on Friday. Camden National Co. has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $49.65. The firm has a market cap of $718.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%. The firm had revenue of $49.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Camden National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Camden National news, EVP Gregory A. White acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $116,505.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

