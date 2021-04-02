Rhumbline Advisers Buys 12,989 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,989 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Heritage Commerce worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 98,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 62,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 22,849 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.02 million, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.81. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.45 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

HTBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

