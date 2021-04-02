ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Short Interest Update

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the February 28th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RWLK. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWLK. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 898.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 106,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. ReWalk Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $110.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 3.63.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 312.35% and a negative return on equity of 103.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

