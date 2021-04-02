Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Short Interest Update

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the February 28th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several research firms have commented on RVLV. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.06.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Pujades sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $113,564.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,203,512 shares of company stock worth $84,918,834. 58.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 521.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 191.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 579,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,518,000 after purchasing an additional 380,348 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 346.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 123,104 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 807.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the period. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVLV traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.32. 743,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,823. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $55.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.04.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

