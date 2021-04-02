Reviewing Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) & Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) and Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Surgalign and Sientra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surgalign -56.07% -101.34% -18.44% Sientra -123.88% -174.05% -38.97%

Surgalign has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sientra has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Surgalign and Sientra, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surgalign 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sientra 0 0 4 0 3.00

Surgalign presently has a consensus target price of $4.33, suggesting a potential upside of 97.87%. Sientra has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.28%. Given Surgalign’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Surgalign is more favorable than Sientra.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.5% of Surgalign shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Sientra shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Surgalign shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Sientra shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Surgalign and Sientra’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surgalign $308.38 million 0.78 -$211.64 million ($0.16) -13.69 Sientra $83.70 million 4.91 -$106.82 million ($2.29) -3.14

Sientra has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Surgalign. Surgalign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sientra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Surgalign beats Sientra on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine. The company also provides motion preservation systems comprising Coflex Interlaminar Stabilization device for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; HPS 2.0 Universal Fixation system, a pedicle screw system used for posterior stabilization of the thoracolumbar spine; SImmetry SI Joint Fusion system, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to decrease opioid use, pain, and disability. In addition, it develops Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence digital surgery platform to enable digital spine surgery. The company markets its products through independent spine and biomaterial distributors to hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and healthcare providers, as well as through direct sales force. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; saline filled breast implant sizers; and miraDry System, a non-surgical device for the permanent reduction of underarm sweat, odor, and hair of all colors. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

