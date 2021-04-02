Reviewing Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) and Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) and Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

This table compares Minerva Neurosciences and Amryt Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences N/A -51.19% -29.75% Amryt Pharma N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Minerva Neurosciences and Amryt Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences 0 2 3 0 2.60 Amryt Pharma 0 1 3 0 2.75

Minerva Neurosciences presently has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. Amryt Pharma has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 174.77%. Given Amryt Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amryt Pharma is more favorable than Minerva Neurosciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.3% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of Amryt Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Minerva Neurosciences and Amryt Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences N/A N/A -$72.18 million ($1.85) -1.61 Amryt Pharma $58.12 million 8.54 -$30.85 million ($0.86) -16.08

Amryt Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Minerva Neurosciences. Amryt Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Minerva Neurosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amryt Pharma beats Minerva Neurosciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia. The company is also developing seltorexant that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treating insomnia and major depressive disorders; and MIN-301, which is in pre-clinical trial, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a license agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of the roluperidone worldwide, excluding Asia; and co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of seltorexant. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy. It also develops FILSUVEZ drug candidate for the treatment of severe epidermolysis bullosa (EB), a rare and genetic skin disease; and AP103 for the treatment of patients with recessive dystrophic EB, a subset of EB. The company sells its products in the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East. Amryt Pharma plc was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.