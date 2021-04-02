Retirement Group LLC Takes Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,041.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,043,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,195,000 after buying an additional 10,988,555 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 37,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 36,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,176,000.

SCHR stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.91. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $56.37 and a one year high of $58.99.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.