Retirement Group LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $97.23 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $97.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.99 and its 200 day moving average is $89.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

