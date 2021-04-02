Retirement Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000.

NYSEARCA:CZA opened at $84.93 on Friday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.96 and a 52 week high of $84.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.79 and a 200 day moving average of $75.06.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

