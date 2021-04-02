Retirement Group LLC Makes New Investment in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $1,549,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 220,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 112,666 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. VEREIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.54.

NYSE:VER opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.98. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $40.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 53.31%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

