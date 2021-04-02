Retirement Group LLC Makes New $100,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG opened at $132.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.58. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $75.21 and a 12-month high of $137.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.