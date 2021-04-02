Retirement Group LLC Invests $202,000 in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,844.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,729,000 after purchasing an additional 132,492 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 87.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $87.63 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.45 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.71 and its 200 day moving average is $99.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.18 and a beta of 0.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $168.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $780,042.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

