Retirement Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,986,000 after buying an additional 1,761,299 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after buying an additional 1,104,853 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,410,000 after purchasing an additional 795,033 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,175,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,062,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,362,000 after buying an additional 576,210 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $263,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,572,565.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,414,625. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Argus raised their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $160.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.90 and a 52-week high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

