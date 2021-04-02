Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Resonant had a negative net margin of 967.16% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%.

RESN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th.

RESN stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 585,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,546. Resonant has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RESN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Resonant by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,892,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 105,711 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Resonant by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 27,742 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Resonant by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Resonant by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 407,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 153,959 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

