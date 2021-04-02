Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mercantile Bank Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mercantile Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $530.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $46.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

