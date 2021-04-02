Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Short Interest Down 22.7% in March

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 3,310,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

RSG stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.72. 898,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.56. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.54.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

