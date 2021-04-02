Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Short Interest Down 21.8% in March

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,500 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 495,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 553.6 days.

A number of analysts have commented on RNSDF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Renault from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of RNSDF stock remained flat at $$44.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average of $38.78. Renault has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $50.70.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

