Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 141,306 shares.The stock last traded at $25.50 and had previously closed at $26.18.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Investec downgraded Renalytix AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th.

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $914.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.01.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNLX. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the 3rd quarter worth $524,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Renalytix AI by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,219,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Renalytix AI by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 122,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,188,000. 13.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.